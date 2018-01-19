AARP Pakenham Chapter #3926 holds annual installation/ holiday meeting

The AARP Pakenham Chapter #3926 held their Installation/Holiday meeting on December 16. Officers, board members and committee members were sworn in before the luncheon was served. Pictured above from left are Dody Bayard (Treasurer), Jack Muller (Vice-President) and Carolyn Constance (Secretary). Not pictured is George Virga (President).

The club meets the fourth Saturday of the month (January-November) for 10 a.m. at the Council on Aging, 8201-A W. Judge Perez Dr. The next meeting is Saturday, January 27. For more information, please contact George Virga (President) at 504.278.1367.

