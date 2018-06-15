AARP Pakenham Chapter’s May Meeting

Angel Vaughan Gref, a Case Manager/Advocate with the St. Bernard Battered Women’s Program, Inc. spoke at the May meeting of the AARP Pakenham Chapter #3926. The chapter presented Angel with a donation of $500. Pictured from left to right are Angel, George Virga, Carolyn Constance and Jack Muller. The club meets the fourth Saturday of the month (January-November) at the Council on Aging, 8201-A W. Judge Perez Dr. The next meeting is June 23 at 10 a.m. For additional information please contact George Virga, President at 504.278.1367.

