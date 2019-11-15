4-H Club members attend Challenge Camp

Seventh Grade 4-H Club Members recently attended 4-H Challenge Camp at the Lion King Retreat Center in Amite. Groups of students worked together in teams to solve challenges that build leadership, team work, critical thinking and communication skills. Participants also had time to zip line, kayak, roast marshmallows over a campfire, and meet other 4-H members from other parishes in Southeast Louisiana.

