2017 St. Bernard Art Guild Officers

The St. Bernard Art Guild has elected new officers for 2017. Pictured, from left: Elaine Hodges- Secretary/Publicist, Beth Montreuil - Greetings, Janet Attaway - Treasurer, Beth Vincent - President, Donna Lind - Vice President, Claire Pescay - Programs, and Janice Hilborn - Membership. Not pictured: Victoria Graves - Historian and Gabrielle Cashio - Social Media. For information about the St. Bernard Art Guild, please visit their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/St.BernardArtGuild/

