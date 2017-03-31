2017 All-Star Baseball and Softball Tryouts at Val Riess Complex

The St. Bernard Parish Recreation Department is hosting tryouts for the 2017 Spring All-Star Baseball and Softball Leagues. Tryouts will be held at Val Riess Sports Complex, located at 1101 Magistrate Street in Chalmette. Anyone interested in playing all-stars must attend the clinics and play in the Spring Baseball League. All-Star Baseball/Softball coaches from each age group will select 36 players to participate in the Spring League. (Boys and Girls must participate in the spring league to be eligible for all-stars) Boys/Girls ages 7-14 Spring League Tryouts will run thru April. Dates and times of each age group will be e-mailed thru our Sports Pilot Program. Registration is open on line or in the office. Registration fees will cover both Leagues. If you have any questions you may contact the Recreation Office at 504.278.4295.

