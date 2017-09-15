“FANtastic Saints” author speaks at Kiwanis Meeting

The guest speaker at the September meeting of the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard was Ron Calamia, author of the book “FANtastic Saints.” Ron spoke about his book which features 112 pages filled with dynamic portraits and personal stories of 50 Saints Super Fans whose costumes, dedication and love for their New Orleans Saints inspire both on and off the field. Pictured from left: Gus Reiss (Kiwanis Member), Amanda Hardesty (President), Ron Calamia, and Ellis Fortinberry (Kiwanis Speaker Chairman).

