“A Day of Observance” held to honor local First Responders

Pastor Robert Collins of Timothy Trumpet of Truth Ministry hosted “A Day of Observance” for local first responders to show appreciation for their hard work, dedication and willingness to put their lives on the line to protect their community. Church members honored St. Bernard Parish police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians by serving them meals throughout the day on July 12 on the church grounds, 7451 W. St. Bernard Highway in Arabi. Members of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Wisconsin were in town July 12 to help Timothy Trumpet of Truth Ministry in Arabi host “A Day of Observance” for first responders.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/