“A Day of Observance” held by Arabi church to honor local first responders

Pastor Robert Collins of Timothy Trumpet of Truth Ministry and his congregation hosted “A Day of Observance” for local first responders on June 21 to show appreciation for their hard work, dedication and willingness to put their lives on the line to protect their community. Church members honored St. Bernard Parish police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians by serving them meals throughout the day on the church grounds, 7451 W. St. Bernard Highway in Arabi.

