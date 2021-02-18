Cayden Matthew Coleman began his heavenly journey on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. at the age of 16. He was born on November 24, 2004, in Metairie, LA. He is the baby boy of the family, and was a Sophomore at Chalmette High School. Cayden played Freshman Football last year and wore the number 33 jersey. He loved sports and played baseball every spring for the city. He also played basketball and soccer one season. Cayden enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his friends. He played X-Box Live with people from all over the world. Cayden loved to explore abandoned buildings in the city with his sisters and brother. He loved adventures and was never scared of anything. He also loved to go fishing with his dad. Cayden was a sweetheart that was full of life and loved by many. Cayden was taken from us way too soon. He is survived by his parents, Steven and Aubry Coleman; his big sisters, Dazia and Destiny; his big brother, Christian; his grandparents, Howard “Butch” Coleman, Diane Peterson Coleman, and Ramona Pierce; his great-grandmother, Nancy Linda Staehle; and his one nephew he loved to play with, Benjamin Romeo Rosas. Cayden also has many aunts, uncles, and cousins that will all miss him dearly. A receiving line for family and friends to pay final respects to Cayden took place on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 W. Virtue, St., in Chalmette. Afterward, a luncheon will be held in Buccaneer Villa’s Private Venue to celebrate Cayden’s life. It’s goodbye for now, but not forever. We will see him in Heaven again one day. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.