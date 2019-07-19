BPW recognizes new state president, awards scholarships at July meeting

At the July 15 meeting of the St. Bernard chapter of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, Wanda Alcon was recognized as the new President of the Louisiana Federation of Business and Professional Women. “I’m honored to be serving as President of BPWLA during its hundredth year. Our club’s mission is to promote and support working women. We want all women to be treated equally and fairly in the workplace and in life,” Alcon stated. Pictured, from left: BPW President Lisamarie Brandon, BPWLA President Wanda Alcon, Vice-President Claudette Reuther, Treasurer Lena Nunez and Secretary Cindy Ryckaert.

Pictured, from left:St. Bernard Business and Professional Women’s Club Scholarship Chair Tracy Petruccelli, BPW Scholarship recipients Emily Vu and Jaida Alphonso, and BPW President Lisamarie Brandon. Vu will be attending Louisiana State University to study biology and start on the pre-medicine track. Alphonso will attend the University of New Orleans to study English in the fall, and aspires to become a speech therapist. Photos by Amber Prattini

