Elmi Gonzalez wins first place in essay contest

Elmi Gonzalez, a student at Lacoste Elementary, was chosen as the fifth grade, first place essay winner in the recent Martin Luther King Essay Contest. Students were asked to read an article about King and his accomplishments. Using King as an example, the students were then asked to write an essay addressing what they believed made a great leader. Each of the district’s elementary schools were asked to submit their top five essays from which Gonzalez was chosen first place. An award ceremony took place during the MLK activities on January 16 at the Corinne Missionary Baptist Church in Violet.

